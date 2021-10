*Water-resistant calf suede leather upper *5.25" ankle-high shaft with 10.5" circumference *Adjustable lace-up front with Inner side zipper closure for easy on/off *Waterproof faux fur lining *Thermal Technology is breathable and keeps your feet warm and dry *Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort *Temperature-rated -5 F/-20 C *Lightweight flexible outsole made for movement *1-1/4" heel