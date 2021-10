Elevate your relaxed look with these snazzy Kenneth Cole Reaction Sprinter Sneakers. Leather upper features a distressed, burnished finish. Lace-up closure. Additional padding at tongue and collar. Breathable fabric sock lining. Cushioned, stationary insole. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 15 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.