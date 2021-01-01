Look sharp and be sharp with GV2s ultimate diver collection Squalo. Glide through the water with a speed to be admired all while tracking your performance with an ease to be envied. This sporting watch is for the natural born leader, diver or not.The sleek Squalo collection is fast, smart and dependable. With an inner rotating bezel, a ceramic, notched outer bezel and Swiss automatic movement, this chronograph is ideal for calculating knots with unmistakable ability. Double time markers and luminous hands and hour markers allow for use in the toughest depths, and Squalo is water resistant up to 100 meters. The solid steel bracelet is instinctually attached inside the 46mm round case for unsinkable security not to be threatened. Silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Uni-directional rotating black ceramic bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 46 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: lug embraced case, inner rotating bezel. Squalo Series. Fashion watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. GV2 by Gevril Squalo Blue Dial Mens Watch 42401.