ASTR the Label Square Neck Bubble Sleeve Dress in Cream. - size XS (also in S) ASTR the Label Square Neck Bubble Sleeve Dress in Cream. - size XS (also in S) Self: 100% viscoseLining: 90% poly 10% elastane. Made in China. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Puff sleeve. Surplice front. ASTR-WD162. ADR100879. Taking inspiration from the latest trends and affinity for all things feminine, the creative collective behind ASTR the Label aims to immerse their customers into a world of effortless beauty. Since 2012, the brand has stood as a wearable interpretation of attainable style for all occasions. Featuring distinctive looks that exude romance, ASTR the Label offers collections that are recognized for their quality and unique combination of contemporary sophistication, versatility and chic design. By catering to the fashion needs of the #ASTRBabe, our collections continually feature on-trend and thoughtfully crafted garments for the modern woman.