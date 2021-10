Channel androgyny every time you step out of the house decked out in these loafers. In a sleek cream shade that exudes luxury without being over the top, let these penny loafers help you put your best foot forward. Ultra comfortable thanks to the square toe, slip them on easily on days when you cannot decide what to wear - these beauties will do all of the work for you. Go retro and team them with wide-legged jeans and a linen blouse for a casual yet funky look.