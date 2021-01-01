Squirrel Cheese Stand

Our Vagabond House signature squirrel has a new perch on this unique cheese stand. Hand crafted and finished, our pewter squirrel looks over your carefully chosen cheese assortment displayed on a rustic "slice" of oak. The beautifully burled wood and clever squirrel create a unique service as remarkable as the tasty bites you serve on it. Hand-wash only, please. For best care, lightly oil wood only with olive or other food safe oil upon receipt and after a few uses. Wipe with damp cloth, disinfect the wood surface with a carefully applied natural antibacterial such as lemon juice or white vinegar. Use caution not to get acidic cleaning agent on the pewter squirrel, it may cause a darkening of the pewter.