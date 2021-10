Are you a squirrel lover who loves cute and energetic pet squirrels? If you love your squirrel and have fun playing with animals of the forest show everyone you love squirrels with this design. This cute squirrel design shows: They Call Me The Squirrel Whisperer. Gift it to someone who's favorite animal is a squirrel. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.