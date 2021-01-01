SR369, Green Amethyst (Prasiolite), 925 Sterling Silver Ladies Ring

Green Amethyst, also known as Prasiolite is from the same quartz family as the traditional purple stone, but it's sage green hue gives it a special glow. It is considered a collector's gemstone and is reputed to have healing properties that include strengthening the mind, emotions, and will in order to enhance prosperity. Green Amethyst is a durable gemstone that holds up well to everyday wear. In plain English, this is simply a very pretty stone, and it's well mounted in this Sterling Silver ring. Gives me goosebumps just to look at it. It's a nice addition to your collection, one that you can wear anytime you want with anything you want. And that's pretty hard to beat. Wear it at work, wear it on special occasions - it's just a good ring.