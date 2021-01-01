What is it? A smooth-as-satin lipstick with moisturizing benefits and intense color payoff. Why we love: One-swipe pigmentation for satin lipsSilky cream formula hydrates lipsLuxe clear packagingKey Ingredients: Macadamia Seed Oil - Nourishes and protectsJojoba Oil - Locks in moisture to soften lipsMeadowfoam Seed Oil - Soothes dry lips and keeps them moist longerTalk about lip service. This lush, creamy lipstick saturates lips with decadent color for a pout that makes a statement. The nutrient-rich formula applies and wears like silk, hugging the curves of your lips while delivering deep moisturizing benefits. Choose from 10 color-rich shades. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free. e.l.f. Cosmetics SRSLY Satin Lipstick In Persimmon. e.l.f. Cosmetics SRSLY Satin Lipstick In Persimmon