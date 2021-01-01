SRSXB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker Red with Hardshell Carrying Case Bundle

BUNDLE INCLUDES: XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Red) and Songxpress Speaker Case for SRS-XB10 Bluetooth Speaker XB12 EXTRA BASS PORTABLE BLUETOOTH SPEAKER: For those really on the go, the 3.5-inch by 3-inch SRS-XB12 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker offers Extra Bass sound, incredible loudness and punchy bass with a tiny body. Thanks to a long battery life of approximately 16 hours, its possible to keep the party going all night long and well into the next day. DESIGN: The XB12 is compact, wireless, will go with you anywhere. With the included detachable strap, you can hang or carry it anywhere. It features a waterproof IP67 design that will give you peace of mind when the party is poolside. With an IP67 rating, you can take your speaker to the trail, the forest, the city, or wherever you like - the XB12 will keep on playing, no matter how dusty the surface. BATTERY LIFE: Listen for longer with up to 16 hours of b