SSBN-743 USS Louisiana Premium T-Shirt

SSBN-743 USS Louisiana. Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine. Silently patrolling the oceans, this nuclear powered submarine is part of our strategic deterrent. This patriotic design is a great gift for men, women, kids, sailors, navy enthusiasts, ship lovers, ship personnel, officers, enlisted personnel, sailors, and husbands and wives and relatives. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.