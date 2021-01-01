Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Omega calibre 8800 automatic movement, containing 35 Jewels, bitting at 25200 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 55 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, co-axial escapement, chronometer, magnetic resistant. Sseamaster Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Omega Sseamaster Beijing 2022 Automatic Chronometer Blue Dial Mens Watch 522.30.42.20.03.001.