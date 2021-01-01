Elevate your athletic look with the ECCO Sport ST.360 Athletic Sneaker with sporty stitching throughout. Elastic lace-up can be slipped on and off easily. Textile upper features pull-tab at the tongue and round-toe design. Lightweight ECCO PHORENEâ¢ midsole is designed for all-day comfort with every step. Textile lining and insole crafted for breathability. Durable synthetic outsole constructed for durability and shock absorption. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Product measurements were taken using size 43 (US Men's 9-9.5), width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.