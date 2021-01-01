From vineyard vines

Vineyard Vines St Barths Neon Pop Shep Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

From the St Barths Collection. The perfect layer for those chilly transitional days, you'll love pairing these bright details and uber-comfy relaxed shirt with everyday activities. Point collar Long sleeves with banded thumbhole cuffs Quarter-zip placket Shirttail hem Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Relaxed silhouette About 26" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Modern Collections - Branded Separates > Vineyard Vines > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Vineyard Vines. Color: White. Size: XS.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com