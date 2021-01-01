St.Lucia Travel Distressed Design Tote Bag

St.Lucia Tropical Vacation Ocean Sunset Distressed makes a great gift for any occasion! Great as a Christmas, Valentine's Day, Birthday or any other holiday or occasion you can think of! This is a must have item that makes a great gift for any friend or fa Trendy Vacation Sunset Tropical Gifts Co. Inc. items make a great gift for any member of your family! Great as a Christmas, Valentine's Day, Birthday or any other holiday or occasion you can think of! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.