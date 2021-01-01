St. Patricks Day Double Fisting Dublin Shirt

Our St. Patricks Day Double Fisting Dublin T-shirt is the perfect tshirt for Ireland, Irish, beer, booze, & alcohol. It's a great gift idea for a birthday, Christmas or Xmas. For those who love a funny, hilarious, vintage & retro item. People who love a shot, keg stand, Dublin, Donnybrook, four leaf clover, whiskey, gold, potato, partying or beer, shamrock, rainbow, leprechaun, suds will love this tee shirt. Great present for Men, Women, Dad, Mom, brother or sister and Kids Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem