St. Saint Patrick's Day Mexican Latino Beer Shamrock Gift Raglan Baseball Tee

For Saint Patrick's Day, maybe you need to party with green beer, wine, or tequila, and your sweetheart, so you need this awesome drinking tee shirt! This is a great design of a pinata, sombrero, and wooden maracas, for the fiesta parties. I May Be Mexican But Today I'm Irish is perfect for the St. Patty's Day holiday, for a birthday gift, or for Christmas stocking stuffers. Maybe you can even find a leprechaun, a lucky four leaf clover, a pot of gold, and a rainbow, for your party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem