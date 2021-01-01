St.Tropez Wash Off Instant Glow Body Lotion – Dark (150ml)

St. Tropez Wash Off Instant Glow Body Lotion - Dark This wash off lotion from St. Tropez is our best-selling Wash Off formulation with added bronze for a deeper, darker look. This hydrating lotion gives skin an instant bronze tan which can simply be removed with soap and water whenever you choose. Free from tanning agents, Wash Off Dark Lotion is transfer-resistant so you can tan and go. Directions Of Use: Exfoliate first using St. Tropez Body Polish to leave skin feeling smooth and silky. Using Latex Gloves, apply Wash Off Dark Instant Glow Body liberally to the entire body using sweeping strokes. Remove the gloves and apply a little lotion to the backs of the hands and down the fingers using one finger. Remove excess lotion with Wipe Away Cleansing wipes immediately. Apply Wash Off Instant Glow Shimmer Stick to the fronts of the legs, shoulders and décolletage to enhance the tan and give a subtle shimmer sheen. To remove the tan, simply wash off with soap and water.