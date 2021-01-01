Lovers + Friends Stacey Dress in Brown. - size XXS (also in M, S, XL, XS) Lovers + Friends Stacey Dress in Brown. - size XXS (also in M, S, XL, XS) Self: 63% rayon 32% nylon 5% elastaneLining: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. One shoulder styling. Midweight ponte fabric. Imported. LOVF-WD2887. ACD724 S21. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.