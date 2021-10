Layer together high-end fabrication and a clean modern screenprint for the Stacker Short Sleeve Tee by Billabong. A soft hand screenprint appears on this premium tee, which has been constructed from 100% combed ring spun cotton for extra softness (Heathers made with 50% ring spun cotton / 50% polyester). A heat sealed neck label ups the comfort factor, and a flag label appears at the left side seam.