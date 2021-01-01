Fila Stackhouse Spaghetti

Get a taste of '90s basketball with the Stackhouse Spaghetti by Fila. With breathable uppers and durable leather overlays, comfort stays on and off the court. Traditional lace-up closure with padded ankle collar. Embroidered logo detailing. Pull tab on heel for easy on/off. Breathable mesh and leather uppers. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb Product measurements were taken using size 10, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.