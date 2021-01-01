Stagg Pour-Over Kettle Polished Steel (Default Title)

Beautiful, functional, and essential for every coffee lover's kitchen. Our limited release Stagg Stovetop Kettle by Fellow® will help you brew the perfect cup while serving as a piece of artwork for your countertop. To ensure you have the perfect brewing temperature every time, this kettle includes a water temperature gauge, precision pour spout, counter-balanced handle, and is made from high quality stainless steel with a polished finish. Brew Range Thermometer Precision Pour Spout Counterbalanced Handle 304 18/8 Stainless Steel Gas and Electric Stovetop Safe