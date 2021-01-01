From primal steel
Stainless Steel 14kt Polished and Brushed Link Bracelet
This attractive bracelet will definitely attracts everyone's attention to your wrist. This bracelet is beautifully crafted from stainless steel. This fancy link bracelet is 8.25-inch long and has a fold-over catch for security. This bracelet features a designer 14 karat yellow gold accented links and has a high-polished and brushed finish that will never go dull.Metal Weight: 19.60 gramsJewelry Type: FashionBracelet Style: Link BraceletJewelry Finish: High Polish, BrushedGender: Men'sClasp: Fold Over CatchMetal: Stainless SteelMetal Color: White14 Karat Yellow Gold AccentDimensions: 8.25-inch x 4.5mmYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China