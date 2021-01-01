Stainless Steel Bezel Ring Compatiable Galaxy Watch 42mm/Gear Sport Bezel Loop Adhesive Cover Anti Scratch & Collision Protector for Galaxy Watch.

1. To Be The Special: Matte metal bezel rings makes an outstanding Galaxy Watch accessories. It is not only a stylish accents, but also an upgrade customization. High quality plated bezel for Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm Smartwatch, makes your watch looks more high-end and durable, 6 patterns/4 colors to choose. 2. Fashionable Appearance: Highly polished with excellent craftsmanship to form premium quality stainless steel watch bezel ring. This bezel rings are creative with cool twill design which has both the texture of heavy metal and the chic retro style. Not only makes your watch look and feel more classy and expensive, but also provides a layer of protection. 3. Precise Arc: According to the original watch radian custom, and ensure the coincidence degree of the product installation. The attachment surface with 3M adhesive tape, which has strong adhesion and it does not hurt paint, not easy to fall off. 4. Your Best Choice: The bezel ring gives your galaxy watch a dif