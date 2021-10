Onyx Stainless Steel Drink Cubes, Set Of 6 in Silver, No Size: Crafted in luxe stainless steel, this set of six cubes is the non-diluting alternative to ice. Just stick them in your freezer for four hours, drop them in your drink, and voilà! They even work overtime to keep lunchboxes/work snacks nice and cool.18/8 stainless steel and distilled water Includes 6 cubes and stainless steel case Dishwasher safe.