Citizen Two-Tone Stainless Steel Eco-Drive Jolie Watch. Reminiscent of a 1950s bow, a brand new silhouette for CITIZEN, the Ladies' Jolie timepiece featured with brilliant diamonds on the dial. This watch is a perfect match for your little black dress.. Shown here in two-tone pink gold stainless steel with a pearl white dial. Featuring our Eco-Drive technology – powered by light, any light, so it never needs a battery.