Style up your Apple watch with this en vogue, refined interchangeable band for a personalized touch. Replaces the standard band on 38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm Apple WatchesCompatible with Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3, 4Clasp type: Stainless Steel BuckleVery Comfortable to Wear Adjustable hook-and-loop strap Stainless steel Imported Apple Watch not included