Stainless Steel Polished with Black Carbon Fiber Inlay Link Bracelet, 8.75

Wrap your wrist in style with this lovely link bracelet, crafted in stainless steel with an elegant black carbon fiber inlay pattern. This 8.75-inch long and 14mm wide bracelet features a high-polished and brushed finish. Secured with a fold-over catch.Metal Weight: 70.02 gramsJewelry Type: FashionBracelet Style: Link BraceletJewelry Finish: High Polish, BrushedGender: Men'sClasp: Fold Over CatchMetal: Stainless SteelMetal Color: WhiteMaterial: Black Carbon Fiber InlayDimensions: 8.75-inch x 13.92mmYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China