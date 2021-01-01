Hamilton Beach 8 Qt Stainless Steel Slow Cooker, One Size , Gray

Know when dinner will be ready with flexible programming options. Cook any slow cooker recipe effortlessly, and in the time you need it, with the Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker. Easily schedule your meal to be ready when you want it with programmable times ranging from 30 minutes to 18 hours and low or high heat settings. There's no need to monitor the cooking process - the wraparound element provides even heating that doesn't even require stirring. And a countdown timer lets you keep track of when dinner will be ready. Once cooking time is up, the slow cooker automatically switches to warm. When you're done, both the lid and crock remove easily and can go into the dishwasher for cleanup. Create effortlessly delicious dinners. Cook home-made meals for your family without having to spend the whole day in the kitchenâ¦now that's Good Thinking.8 quart capacityProgram cooking time for 30 minutes to 18 hoursHigh, low & warm settingsCountdown timer shows you how much cooking time remainsAutomatically switches to warm after cookingRemovable, dishwasher safe stoneware & glass lidIncluded: 1 Instruction Manual(s)Features: Countdown Timer, Locking LidIntended Use: Slow CookingTimer Duration: 18 HoursWattage (watts): 240wMeasurements: 16.5 Height/Inches, 16.25 Depth/Inches, 10.75 Width/InchesCapacity: 8 QtBase Material: 100% MetalCare: Dishwasher Safe PartsCountry of Origin: Imported