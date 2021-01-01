adidas Stan Smith Shoes Ambient Blush 7 Womens

adidas Timeless appeal. Effortless style. Everyday versatility. For over 50 years and counting, adidas Stan Smith Shoes have continued to hold their place as an icon. This pair shows off a fresh redesign that blooms with vibrant floral graphics. Even the classic Stan Smith tongue label gets a playful update in metallic gold. So go ahead, pay tribute to half a century of sleek tennis style every time you lace up. This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. 50% of the upper is recycled content. No virgin polyester.