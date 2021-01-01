Balmain Hair Couture Standard Collection Detangling Spa Brush

WHAT IT IS From the Standard Collection. Flexible nylon bristles for easy detangling. The nylon ballpoint tip bristles set in a rubber cushion base, massages the scalp to improve blood circulation and allows brushing without causing damage or breakage to the hair. Ideal for creating sleek and smooth hair. For all hair types adding shine and luster. PMMA & TPC-ET Imported WHAT IT DOES Flexible nylon bristles for easy detangling. The nylon ballpoint tip bristles set in a rubber cushion base, massages the scalp to improve blood circulation and allows brushing without causing damage or breakage to the hair. Ideal for creating sleek and smooth hair. For all hair types adding shine and luster. HOW TO USE IT Brush from root to end for the desired smooth and soft result. Cosmetics - Haircare > Balmain Hair Couture > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balmain Hair Couture.