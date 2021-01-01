Regatta Standout Mens Aledo Waterproof Softshell Jacket (Extreme Green/Seal Gray) - L - Also in: XL, M

100% Hydrafort 5000 fabric. - Fleece lined collar. - Polyester taffeta lined. - Thermo-Guard insulation. - Concealed hood with adjusters. - 1 internal pocket with earphone cord access. - 2 zipped lower pockets. - Adjustable cuffs. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - Shaped fit. - Regatta Mens sizing (chest approx): XS (35-36in), S (37-38in), M (39-40in), L (41-42in), XL (43-44in), XXL (46-48in), XXXL (49-51in), XXXXL (52-54in), XXXXXL (55-57in). - Waterproof Hydrafort 5000 peached polyester fabric. - Gender: Men