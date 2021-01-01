Gold PVD stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed gold PVD bezel. White dial with black hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Power reserve indicator subdials. Orient caliber F6N43 automatic movement with a 50-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38.7 mm. Case thickness: 12.8 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, power reserve indicator. Star Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Orient Star Automatic White Dial Brown Leather Mens Watch RE-AU0001S00B.