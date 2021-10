Show off your ear game with the Star Cluster Ear Cuffs. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, these stunning ear cuffs feature 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.10 carats of diamonds are used in micro pave & plate prong settings. To wear ear cuffs, slide them from the top of your ear to the cavity right above your ear lobe. These ear cuffs are 6.1mm wide and 18.5mm long. These earrings are beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Dreamer\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.