Star Kisser Lip Plumping Mask - Plumped-up lips are here to stay, and what better way to try the trend than with a temporary lip plumping mask? The hyaluronic acid packed blend in the Star Kisser Jelly Lip Plumping Mask by Truly will perk up your pout with nourishing moisture and minimize fine lines. Benefits Hyaluronic plumps out fine lines instantly and long-term Aloe is deeply hydrating, creating a smooth finish Cruelty Free - Star Kisser Lip Plumping Mask