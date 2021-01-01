STAR TETRAHEDRON - Occult Shirt T-Shirt

THE BLACK TEMPLE - Occult Super Sigil Tee featuring Symbols from the Western Esoteric Traditions. Inspired by Alchemy, Magic, Sacred Geometry, Hermetic, Thelema, Black Magick, Freemasonry ( Illuminati, Mason, Freemason, Masonic) and other hidden arts This Design features Occult symbols often misunderstood as Satanic or relating to Satan, Baphomet, Lucifer, Satanic Pentagram, Cross, 666, 93, Theosophy. The Black Temple - As Above So Below, As within so without Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem