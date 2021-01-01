Starburst Two-Tone Diamond Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - 8.5 - Also in: 9, 9.5, 7.5, 6.5, 8, 5.5, 5, 7, 10, 6

Don\'t worry about what others think; go and impress yourself with the Starburst Ring. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this ring features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.1 carats of diamonds are used in a collet prong setting. This ring is plated in 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. This ring is offered in custom sizes. The ring thickness ranges from 2.4 mm to 11 mm. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Dreamer\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.