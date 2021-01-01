Ippolita Stardust Sterling Silver & Diamond Pav Mini Flower Disc Station Necklace

From the Stardust Collection. Undulating, asymmetrical discs inlaid with shimmering diamonds enlighten a sterling silver chain. Diamond, 0.73 tcw Diamond color: H-I Diamond clarity: I1-I3 Lobster clasp Sterling silver Imported SIZE Length, about 18" ABOUT THE BRAND Italian artist and designer Ippolita Rostagno founded her luxury jewelry house in New York City in 1999. Having studied sculpture and ceramics at the Istituto d'Arte in Florence, Rostagno embraces organic shapes and a fluid, timeless aesthetic. Today, her colorful creations are designed for everyday wear and finely crafted in18K gold, silver and precious stones. Fashion Jewelry - Ippolita Silver > Ippolita > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ippolita. Color: Silver.