From the Stardust Collection. Made of polished sterling silver, this exquisite bangle is adorned with six round bezel-set white diamonds and accented with white ceramic details. Diamonds, 0.25 tcw Ceramic Sterling silver Slip-on style Imported SIZE Diameter, about 2.6". Fashion Jewelry - Ippolita Silver > Ippolita > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ippolita. Color: Silver.