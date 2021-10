From the Stardust Collection. Composed of multiple bands of sterling silver, this chic ring is embellished with two sparkling round white diamonds, one of which is bordered by a halo of glossy white ceramic. Diamonds, 0.09 tcw Ceramic Sterling silver Imported. Fashion Jewelry - Ippolita Silver > Ippolita > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ippolita. Color: Silver. Size: 7.