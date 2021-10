An elegant blend of contemporary cool and feminine flair, the MAESIE dress shows off the Stargaze print and stylish sheer sleeves. Zipped up at the front with ribbed cuffs for a sport-luxe look, the side slits at the skirt finish the look with a flattering touch. - Ted Baker womenswear collection - Stargaze print - Long sleeved - Midi length - Zip front - Ribbed cuffs - Side slits - Ted Baker-branded - Our model is 5’9” / 1.75m and wears a Ted size 1