Automatic wire housekeeper, so you no longer tangled. To solve the data lines, charging lines, headphones and other digital products, knotting and messy problems. Organic form, fine workmanship: arc design, close-line natural smooth, does not damage the wire. Small size, easy to carry: compact and lightweight body, easy to put into the pocket and bag, easy to take. Suitable for about 1.5 meters within the headset line, data lines, charging lines, audio lines etc.