Starlit Moon Diamond Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - 7.5 - Also in: 9, 6.5, 8.5, 7, 5, 6, 9.5, 10, 8, 5.5

Feel inspired to push the boundaries of your dreams with the Starlit Ring, a must-have for your jewelry wardrobe. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this ring features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.04 carats of diamonds are used in individual plate prong and collet prong settings. This ring is plated in 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. This ring is offered in custom sizes. The ring thickness ranges from 2.2 mm to 12.7 mm. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Dreamer\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.