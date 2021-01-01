Starry Cascade Diamond Tiara Bracelet In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - S - Also in: L, M

This dainty Starry Cascade Bracelet makes you feel brand new. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this bracelet features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.07 carats of diamonds are used in individual plate prong and collet prong settings. This ring is plated in 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. The bracelet is 7" long, but is also offered in Small, Medium & Large sizes. This bracelet is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Dreamer\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.