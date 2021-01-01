Starry Lane Diamond Bracelet In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - S - Also in: L, M

The delicate Starry Lane Bracelet is a timeless, classic piece for your wardrobe. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this bracelet features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.04 carats of diamonds are used in a collet prong setting. This bracelet is plated in 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. The bracelet is 7" long, but is also offered in Small, Medium & Large sizes. The big star collet is 9.4mm in length and 7.5mm in width, while the small star collet is 8.7mm in length and 6.6mm in width. This bracelet is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Dreamer\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.