Start So Fresh Acne Fighting Cleanser - Formula 10.0.6 Start So Fresh Acne Fighting Cleanser is an acne-fighting cleanser that targets excess oil and dead skin cells with a hefty 2% salicylic acid. Cucumber and aloe are paired to calm and soothe skin. Use daily for a start so fresh! Benefits Treats acne and prevents new breakouts Gently exfoliates Washes away dirt, oil and impurities Formulated without parabens, sulfates and alcohol Cruelty free Key Ingredients 2% Salicylic Acid treats acne, exfoliates dead skin cells and helps to prevent future breakouts Aloe and Cucumber soothes and conditions Chamomile and Bisabolol help calm skin irritation - Start So Fresh Acne Fighting Cleanser