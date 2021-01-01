Eve Lom Starter Radiance Set

Achieve brighter, healthy-looking skin with the Starter Radiance Set from Eve Lom, a brand who deliver luxury skincare products to leave you with a smooth, supple and younger complexion. E.N. The Set Contains: Cleanser (100ml) Suitable for all skin types, the cleanser effectively removes excess oil, dirt and impurities while decongesting, exfoliating and toning the skin. Antiseptic clove oil encourages clear skin, and eucalyptus oil helps drain away toxins to deliver a brighter, radiant complexion. Specially formulated with Egyptian chamomile oil and cocoa butter to soften and condition, leaving you with healthy-looking, balanced skin. Experience deep cleansing without drying or stripping the skin, removing even the most stubborn waterproof make-up. Radiance Lift Cream (25ml) A lightweight cream designed to boost dull, maturing skin to leave it feeling rejuvenated and lifted. Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and increases skin elasticity to firm skin for a youthful complexion. Experience instant and long-lasting results with silky soft skin. Rescue Mask (15ml) Transform dull, tired skin with the decongesting Rescue Mask. Its effective formula contains kaolin clay to absorb excess oil and reduce puffiness and ground almonds to gently exfoliate skin for a brighter, radiant complexion. Suitable for calming blotchy, irritable break-outs or soothing stressed skin to leave it supple and soft. Age Defying Smoothing Treatment - 4 Capsules Achieve a more radiant and youthful-looking appearance with the age-defying capsules. Formulated with a revolutionary hexapeptide enriched in amino acids, the treatment delays signs of ageing by firming skin to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, especially on the forehead and around the delicate eye area. Antioxidant tocotrienol shields from free radical damage and UV rays to leave skin smooth with a healthy glow.