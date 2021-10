A state-of-being medallion rolls to a stop on a sweatshirt cut from loopy cotton French terry with a faded wash that will keep looking better with age. Seams slouching from the shoulders and a rat's tail dangling from the hem keep the vibe relaxed and unmistakably Ksubi. Drawstring hood Ribbed cuffs and hem Kangaroo pocket 100% cotton Hand wash, dry flat Imported Men's Clothing