Station for iPhone Apple Watch 5432 2 in 1 Universal Desktop Stand Holder for iPhone 1111 Pro MaxXRXS MaxXsX8 Upgraded

Perfect Cable Management: The right cable hole design keep the cable in order and make your desk look neat. Perfectly avoid the cable knotting and twining. (ATTN: Does Not Come With Any Cables Or Charger) All-round Anti-scratch and Slip-proof design: 4 specially customized silicone pads can fully protect your device from scratches. 2 enlarged bottom Slip-proof silicone pad effectively protects your phone from move even on a 50-degree slippery slope. Adopts Aviation Aluminum Alloy More Stable and Durable This apple watch station adopts 4mm thickness aviation aluminum which is 30 % times thicker than others, and it is 3 times more stable, durable that may be the most solid phone stand you had ever tried. Wide Compatibility: This apple watch charger stand can perfectly work with iPhone stand & iWatch stand & iPad stand at the same time. It compatible with all Mobile Phones (all size), Apple Watch (both 38mm to 44mm) and most Tablets