KORAL Station Sweatpant in Black. - size S (also in L, M) KORAL Station Sweatpant in Black. - size S (also in L, M) Self: 48% modal 47% cotton 5% spandexContrast: 92% nylon 8% spandex. Elastic logo waistband. Drawstring waist. Ribbed leg openings. Made in USA. KORL-WM291. A2287F68. Since its inception, KORAL Activewear has made it their mission to design high-fashion for the highly-active woman. Brazilian designer Ilana Kugel is committed to creating leggings, sports bras, tanks, tops, jackets and more that use only the most flattering fabrics, show off bold design and have an unmatched technology weaved into their make-up. KORAL Activewear allows for effortless transitions and timeless style - no matter how busy you are.